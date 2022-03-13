2022 Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge to support Mica Action Group

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge is back for 2022 - and this year’s staging of Ireland’s most scenic road race is in aid of Mica Action Group.

The 2022 Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge, sponsored by Specsavers, Letterkenny, takes place on Easter Saturday, April 16, marking a return of the event after a three-year absence.

Places are filling up fast - over 100 entries flew in over the last week alone - and organisers say indications are that the entry will comfortably top 1,000.

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge is organised under the auspices of Ballyliffin Rural Enterprises, supported by Finn Valley Athletics Club.

“We are very happy to be on board and we’re delighted, not only to see the event back up and running, but to be able to contribute this year to the Mica Action Group,” said Finn Valley AC Chairperson Patsy McGonagle.

“Mica Action Group have done tremendous work in their fight to get 100 per cent redress. We are encouraging people to come out to run, walk or jog the 7 mile or 10 mile events.

“The response so far has been very encouraging and all of the organisers are delighted given that the funds are going towards the Mica Action Group.”

There will be no entry on the day with entries accepted online only at https://bit.ly/BALLYLIFFIN

The 2020 version of the Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge, which was due to have Irish athletics icon Sonia O’Sullivan as a guest until its cancellation, was held virtually and the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic saw the 2021 event fall.

Mica Action Group is a group of concerned Donegal homeowners who have come together in a bid to secure 100 per cent redress for homeowners affected by defective blocks.

“We are delighted that the organisers of an established event such as the Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge have decided to lend their support to Mica Action Group,” MAG PRO Michael Doherty said.

“It is very encouraging to see such support and we would like to call on people to come out and take part on the day. The support that Mica homeowners have received to date has been heartwarming and continues to be.”

The race headquarters is the Strand Hotel, Ballyliffin.

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge was first held at Easter 2010 with 280 participants finishing on the beautiful Pollan Beach.

Starting in the picturesque village of Ballyliffin and heading into the Isle Of Doagh, skirting the sea as it winds its way with Malin in the background, the course is spectacular in places.

Specsavers Letterkenny partner Paul O’Donoghue said: “Specsavers Letterkenny is a local community optician and hearing centre, where supporting local clubs and charities is a key part of the store’s culture.

“Our sponsorship of this year’s Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge in aid of the Mica Action Group is an example of that. We are delighted to be able to support this cause and raise much needed funds for those who have been affected by Mica.

“In addition to the sponsorship, I will be joining the runners of the Coastal Challenge while our audiology store partner, Martina McNulty, will be on hand to cheer us all on. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”