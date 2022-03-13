Malin Head Coast Guard tribute to colleagues on anniversary of R116 tragedy

It is five years since the fateful night when four brave Irish Coast Guard crew members lost their lives while on a mission of the west coast.

Colleagues at Malin Head Coast Guard paid the following tribute to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy that rocked the service and touched the hearts of all those whose lives are impacted by the sea.

"Late on the night of the 13th March 2017, the crew of the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter, Rescue 116, were scrambled from their base at Dublin airport.

"Their task was to assist their sister aircraft, Rescue 118, who were on way to a casualty over 100 nautical miles West of Achill Island.

"The crew, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Paul Ormsby and Winch Operator Ciarán Smith were to never complete the mission.

"Their aircraft went down near to Black Rock, just North of Achill Island and West of Belmullet - all souls onboard perished. Dara and Mark were returned to their loved ones - but Paul and Ciarán remain lost at sea.

"Tonight we remember them, and pray for their family, friends and colleagues:

For one minute

Walk outside

Stand there in silence

Look up to the sky

And remember

How brave they were.”