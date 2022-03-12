Search

12 Mar 2022

Upgrade of Donegal library system will leave accounts unavailable temporarily

The accounts will be unavailable for a week while the new system is installed

Book PIXABAY

The new system will affect accounts for a week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Mar 2022 5:02 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal County Library is working on improving its online system.

The new system will be in place from March 29. During the preceding week from March 21 to 28, people will not be able to access their online library account.

However, they will still be able to borrow books and to use other online services such as Borrowbox, PressReader and Libby.

More information on local library services can be found at donegallibrary.ie/

Local News

