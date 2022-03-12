Upgrade of Donegal library system will leave accounts unavailable temporarily

The new system will affect accounts for a week
Donegal County Library is working on improving its online system.
The new system will be in place from March 29. During the preceding week from March 21 to 28, people will not be able to access their online library account.
However, they will still be able to borrow books and to use other online services such as Borrowbox, PressReader and Libby.
More information on local library services can be found at donegallibrary.ie/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.