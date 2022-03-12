Up to Force 9 gales forecast for all coastal waters included Donegal

Coastal areas will feel the brunt of the strong winds
County Donegal is not included in Met Eireann's current Status Yellow warnings for wind and rain.
However, coastal areas are likely to be affected Gale Force 8 or 9 winds, meaning Donegal will not escape the effects of this latest damaging weather front.
A Status Yellow Marine Warning has been issued for all Irish coastal waters.
According to Met Eireann: "Southeast to east or cyclonic winds will reach gale Force 8 or strong gale Force 9 at times on Irish coastal waters from Hook Head to Roche’s Point to Valentia during Saturday morning, extending to all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea during Saturday afternoon and evening and persisting into Sunday."
This current warning remains in place until 8pm on Sunday.
It is expected that Donegal will feel the brunt of the strong coastal winds between 6pm and midnight.
