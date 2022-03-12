Search

12 Mar 2022

Buncrana priest got 'thrill' seeing Russian embassy lorry incident

Fr John Walsh told parishioners he 'wouldn't have minded being in the cab' when Wisley's lorry was crashed into the gates of the embassy

Donegal priest got 'thrill' seeing Russian embassy lorry incident

Fr John Walsh.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

12 Mar 2022 2:34 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal priest said he got a ‘thrill’ out of seeing a lorry drive into the gates of the Russian embassy this week.

Buncrana-based priest Fr John Walsh told parishioners that he ‘wouldn’t have minded’ being in the truck.

Desmond Wisley, a 49-year-old whose business provides ecclesiastical products, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage.

His actions, which he said were an attempt to force out the Russian Ambassador, were supported by Fr Walsh.

“We live in absolutely wretched times, but I got a bit of a thrill when I saw Wisely’s lorry being backed through the gates of the Russian embassy,” Fr Walsh said.

McElhinney's staff to sleep rough in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

"This violence and heartache has touched each and every one of us"

“Wisely’s lorry is here in Buncrana once a month. It delivers ecclesiastical goods to us, for example the hosts used in Mass.”

Fr Walsh told how, in February 1972, he was in Dublin on the day the British embassy was burned, three days after the Bloody Sunday massacre.

Fr Walsh said: “I have no regrets about that. I was talking to my brother-in-law, who was unknown to me because I didn’t know him at that time, and he was also present and he had no regrets. I wouldn’t have minded to have been in the cab of Wisely’s lorry when it went through those gates.”

After a brief appearance in court, Wisley issued a statement in which he spoke about the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov.

Wisley said: “If he is going to continue spreading lies about the war and not tell Putin that enough is enough and to stop the war for the sake of the children, then I ask the Irish Government to expel the ambassador and his staff back to Russia."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media