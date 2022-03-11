Next phase of structural upgrades for St. Conal’s Hospital Letterkenny approved

Capital and Estates, HSE North West are continuing a phased programme of upgrade works to retain and repair the existing structures of the St. Conal's Campus in Letterkenny which is a protected structure.

Approval of €0.71 million was received for the next priority of the works in 2022. The works will include upgrading of the roof, windows, refurbishment to the external render as well as internal refurbishment works.

This block accommodates Administration Offices, Domestic Stores, Dental Services and Archive Storage Facilities with a gross internal floor area of approximately 700m2 over ground and first floor. During the works there will be a minimum interruption to existing services.

The recent completion of works to another block has seen improvements for staff and patients together with the visual improvement to the exterior of the building. Some of the works completed included the replacing of cement render, cleaning paint off brickwork, repairs to sliding sash windows, etc.

HSE CHO1 Acting Head of Service, Primary Care, Amanda Doyle said:

"I very much welcome the approval of funding for this next stage of development which will allow the structure of St Conal’s hospital to retain its historic integrity while also providing for the modern needs of patients and staff."