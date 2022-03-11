Delight as Muff greenway nears completion

Work at Muff greenway has neared completion.
Work along the new greenway at Muff is almost complete.
Works on the greenway are on schedule and are due to be completed at the end of March/early April.
At that stage the final layer of tarmac will have been applied and planting will have been completed on the verges. Signage along the route will also be erected.
Welcoming the ongoing work, local councillor Terry Crossan said: "I met with a representative of the contractor who told me that works are on schedule.
"He also told how great a pleasure it was to have worked with the people of Muff, he lauded their friendliness and co operation.
"This project, on completion, will prove to be a great asset to the village and wider community."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.