Ukrainian woman living in Inishowen tells of fears for her family's safety

A Ukrainian woman living in Inishowen for the past 12 years has spoken of her fears for family in her homeland.

Natasha Baburova is Ukrainian by birth. She has been a resident of Inishowen for the past 12 years. As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues, she worries for her family and homeland.

The situation is everchanging and those experiencing the conflict do not know if the safest plan today will remain the safest plan tomorrow.

Ms Baburova said she still has loved ones in Ukraine: “My family and friends - everyone in Ukraine is my family. My parents and grandparents taught us not to divide Ukraine and to love Ukraine as a mother. So, we are all Ukrainians, all relatives.”

She has maintained contact with her family in Ukraine. They are safe but unable to travel. The area they are in is relatively save but she fears this may not be the case for long.

“The area where my parents live is not so dangerous but who knows? What will Putin do tomorrow?

“Now he has occupied the largest nuclear power station in Europe and now he’s teasing Europe.

“They will stay because they are in a ring they cannot go anywhere from their city because everywhere there is bombing, and he is using ballistic missiles against civil people and aircraft.

“My sister has two children who are two years of age – they cannot go – they cannot risk.

“My father said, ‘if I’m killed, I will be buried in my native land’ so they won’t leave,” she said.

Despite her distress she has not been deterred from providing support. She has been busy for the last few days helping with the Polish shop’s collection drive and speaking at the Buncrana Vigil for Ukraine.

“We went to Derry, and we bought a lot of stuff for the (Ukrainian) army and for the people in need.

“My friend, she’s now in Poland but she had to walk on foot for 14 kilometres with her children, five years of age, at night in cold just to get a safe place,” she said.

Ms Baburova has lived in Buncrana for 12 years. She said she was extremely distressed when she heard news of the invasion.

“The first few days I was just lost. I couldn’t think, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep.”

She said the girls at the Polish shop donation drive have been a great support to her.

Inishowen mobilised quickly to provide support for the Ukrainian people.

The Polish Shop, Buncrana GAA, Carndonagh Supervalu, and many more are holding fundraisers and collections for the Ukrainian People.

A vigil was held in Buncrana last week at which Ms Baburova spoke at and thanked the local community for their support.

"We are very grateful to Ireland and the Buncrana community and people of all nationalities here in the Market Square.

“We appreciate your help and support. Thank you very much," she told those who attended the vigil.