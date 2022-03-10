Funding boost Inishowen's Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club
Inishowen's Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club is to receive €5,000 funding under this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative.
Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Donegal county award was presented to Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure Club – a fund of €130,000 is made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to a successful applicant in each county.
Founded in 1989, Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club is based in Ture, Muff and currently plays in the all-county League Division Four.
During the pandemic, the club organised activities so that local children could meet and enjoy themselves in a fun, safe and socially-distanced setting.
The €5,000 award made to it under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will be used to repair its winter training facilities so that children in the community can continue to enjoy these social activities year round.
