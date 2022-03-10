Search

10 Mar 2022

Irish Red Cross pledges from Donegal for shared accommodation now at 228

RED CROSS

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

10 Mar 2022 1:25 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

There have been 228 pledges to date from people in Donegal to the Irish Red Cross (IRC), mainly to offer shared accommodation where people have a room to spare for Ukrainian refugees fleeing from their country.

The Russian invasion which began on February 24 is going into its third week today.

And money donations nationally to the IRC have reached an unbelievable €14m.

A spokesperson for the Irish Red Cross said:

“The Irish Red Cross have been blown away by the generosity of the Irish people both from an accommodation pledge point of view and for donating money, they have been simply astonishing. We are asking those who have registered with us with offers of accommodation to bear with us and our contact team will be in touch over the coming weeks.

"We have almost 12,000 pledges of accommodation since just last Friday when we had just 180 offers and to out it in context it took a few months to reach 1,000 pledges during our Syrian refugee campaign a few years ago.

"The Irish business community have also come onboard our Ukraine crisis appeal in great numbers with more and more calling us everyday to offer help and so far over 125 companies have been in touch with our fundraising team and then so many community groups have also been reaching out to us about their fundraisers. We are just so grateful to such a wonderful reaction from the Irish people so far.”

The full breakdown of numbers per county of accommodations pledged shows an unbelievable reaction from the Irish people so far:

County No. of Accommodation Pledgers
Dublin 2149
Cork 1327
Galway 663
Meath 586
Kildare 478
Wicklow 403
Wexford 386
Tipperary 336
Limerick 322
Clare 300
Kerry 275
Mayo 245
Louth 237
Donegal 228
Waterford 203
Kilkenny 190
Cavan 173
Laois 160
Westmeath 154
Roscommon 151
Sligo 151
Carlow 126
Offaly 120
Monaghan 115
Leitrim 80
Longford 64
Down 15
Antrim 14
Armagh 9
Derry 8
  
Need more info 2234
Total: 11,902

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media