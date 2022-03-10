Irish Red Cross pledges from Donegal for shared accommodation now at 228

There have been 228 pledges to date from people in Donegal to the Irish Red Cross (IRC), mainly to offer shared accommodation where people have a room to spare for Ukrainian refugees fleeing from their country.
The Russian invasion which began on February 24 is going into its third week today.
And money donations nationally to the IRC have reached an unbelievable €14m.
A spokesperson for the Irish Red Cross said:
“The Irish Red Cross have been blown away by the generosity of the Irish people both from an accommodation pledge point of view and for donating money, they have been simply astonishing. We are asking those who have registered with us with offers of accommodation to bear with us and our contact team will be in touch over the coming weeks.
"We have almost 12,000 pledges of accommodation since just last Friday when we had just 180 offers and to out it in context it took a few months to reach 1,000 pledges during our Syrian refugee campaign a few years ago.
"The Irish business community have also come onboard our Ukraine crisis appeal in great numbers with more and more calling us everyday to offer help and so far over 125 companies have been in touch with our fundraising team and then so many community groups have also been reaching out to us about their fundraisers. We are just so grateful to such a wonderful reaction from the Irish people so far.”
The full breakdown of numbers per county of accommodations pledged shows an unbelievable reaction from the Irish people so far:
County No. of Accommodation Pledgers
Dublin 2149
Cork 1327
Galway 663
Meath 586
Kildare 478
Wicklow 403
Wexford 386
Tipperary 336
Limerick 322
Clare 300
Kerry 275
Mayo 245
Louth 237
Donegal 228
Waterford 203
Kilkenny 190
Cavan 173
Laois 160
Westmeath 154
Roscommon 151
Sligo 151
Carlow 126
Offaly 120
Monaghan 115
Leitrim 80
Longford 64
Down 15
Antrim 14
Armagh 9
Derry 8
Need more info 2234
Total: 11,902
