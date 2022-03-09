Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Paddy Houston, Cloghan

- Patrick Cuffe, Falcarragh

- Winifred Wilson, Burt

- Bridie Moore, Killybegs

- Mary Theresa Hepburn, Raphoe/Letterkenny

- Kathleen McLaughlin (Bill), Carndonagh.

- Lilly Henderson, Malin

- Marie Byrne, London and formerly Killybegs

- William Burke, Kilmacrennan

- Jim Tinney, Manorcunningham

- Brid Duggan, Milford and formerly Kerrykeel

- Maggie Porter, 228 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

- Francis Byrne, Straleel, Carrick

- John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy

- Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

Paddy Houston, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Paddy Houston, Clonclayagh, Cloghan, Cloghan, F93 X27H.



It is with deep regret and sadness we announce the death of Paddy Houston, Clonclayagh, Cloghan, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Paddy remains will repose at his late residence from today Wednesday March 9, from 6pm

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilteevoge, Cemetery Glenfin.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam:

http:www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perptual-succour-glenfinn.

Paddy is survived by his brothers Frank, Willie, Eddie (NewYork), Seamus, Peadar (Letterkenny), Mickey (Letterkenny), Paul and sisters Breid (New York), Rose (New Jersey) and Helen, Twin Sister (Clonmany) sister in laws, brother in laws, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Patrick Cuffe, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Coventry, England, of Patrick Cuffe, 20 Ballina, Falcarragh. Predeceased by his father Patrick and sister Miranda.

Survived by his daughter Bronagh, her mother Collette, son Lochlan, his mother Lindsay, his mother Grace, brothers Henry, John Paul, Brian, Daniel and Peter, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains will arrive at his home 20 Ballina, Falcarragh, tomorrow evening, Thursday March 10, at approximately 5pm. Funeral from there on Saturday, March 12, for 1pm requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

There was a requiem Mass today, Wednesday, for Patrick's Soul, in Christ the King Church, Coventry.

Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing and shaking of hands.

Winifred Wilson, Burt

The peaceful death has taken place surrounded by her loving family of Winifred Wilson (née Callaghan), Mullaney, Burt. Beloved wife of Tom, much loved mother of Adrian, Leonard, Bernadette, Declan, Sylvia, Collette, Cathal, the twins Veronica and Sinéad and dear sister of John Callaghan, Lena Sherry, Geraldine McDermott and Lavina Cullen.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home this evening Wednesday, March 9, at 5pm going to her late residence. Removal Friday morning, March 11, at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Winifred's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Bridie Moore, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Bridie Moore, Carrignagore, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her sisters Grace and Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband Hughie, sons Shaun, Paul and Christopher, Shaun's partner Nikie, daughter in law Eva, sisters Rosaleen, Mary and Ann, brother Pat, grandchildren Michelle, Millie, Abbey, Nathan and Ryan, sisters in law brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her home this evening from 8pm to 10pm and tomorrow, Thursday, from 12 noon to 10pm for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv . Family flowers only please.

Mary Theresa Hepburn, Raphoe/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa Hepburn (née Peoples), 21 Castle Grove, Raphoe / Letterkenny.



Formerly Mountain Top, Letterkenny. Tragically, as a result of a road traffic accident. Predeceased by mother Bridget (2017). Deeply regretted by father Terry, sister Nicola Mc Cauley (Ramelton), brothers John (Letterkenny), Michael (Letterkenny), Mark (Kilmacrennan), Liam (Mountain Top), Brendan (Mountain Top). Sorely missed by daughters Lisa, Lauren, son Aaron & partner Liam Carlin. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Leigh & Blake, extended family members, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Theresa's remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm-10pm both today, Wednesday and tomorrow, Thursday. Funeral from there on Friday morning for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member. Those of you who would like to leave a personal message of condolence, can do so on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Kathleen McLaughlin (Bill), Magharamore, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Kathleen McLaughlin (Bill), nee McClure, Magharamore, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot this afternoon, Wednesday March 9 at 3pm going to her home Via Muff.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, March 11 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lilly Henderson, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Lilly’s remains will leave Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff this evening, Wednesday March 9 at 5pm going to her home.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, March 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.

Marie Byrne, London and formerly Killybegs

The death has occurred of Marie Byrne, (Ardmore Construction Ltd), Dollis Hill, London and formerly of Stragar, Killybegs.

Passed peacefully on February 22, 2022 in Northwick Park hospital, surrounded by loving family.



Removal on Friday March 11, to St Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs to arrive at 6.30pm.



Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, March 12. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

William (Willy) Burke, 290 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of William (Willy) Burke, 290 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.



Peacefully at his late residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by parents Leslie and Margaret Burke, son William and daughter in law Juliene. Devoted husband and father to wife Mary, sons Andrew, Peter and Timmy, daughters Julie-Ann Mc Gettigan and Laura. Deeply regretted by brothers James, Bobby, John and Tommy, sisters Mary and Anne. Fondly remember by his extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

Deceased's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon for Mass at 2pm in St. Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan

Jim Tinney, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Tinney, Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by parents Jimmy and Aggie, brothers Willie and Hughie and sisters Josie McGerrigle and Ruby Shovlin.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Martin and Michael and daughter Catriona, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren Aaron, Shauna, Dylan, Aoife and Elsie, brother John Tinney, St. Johnston and sister Mary O’Kane, Galdonagh, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jim’s remains are at his late residence. House private to family, close friends and neighbours please between 12pm and 10pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Brid Duggan, Milford and formerly Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place at her home surrounded by her family of Brid Duggan (née Mc Carron), 157 Upper Mount Marian, Milford and formerly Warden, Kerrykeel.

Deeply regretted by her sons Stephen (Germany), Alan (Australia), James (Waterford), Hugo Junior and Karol, daughters Maria, Joanne and Breege, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Hugo, brother Dan, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 10 at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

House private. Family flowers only.

Maggie Porter, 228 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Maggie Porter, 228 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe.

Deeply missed by her daughters and son Jennifer Brolly (Raphoe), Benny Porter and Christina, (Drumoghill), Frances Foley (Strabane), Rita McLaughlin and Ian (LIfford), Monica O’Loughlin and Brian (Convoy), Millie Colhoun and Danny (Raphoe), Helen Porter (Sligo), Pauline Porter (Raphoe), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Maggie was predeceased by her husband Bob and son Eunan. Maggie is reposing at her late residence, wake is private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral from her late residence on Thursday at 11.40am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-eunans-church. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Francis Byrne, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Francis Byrne, Straleel, Carrick.

Francis (Francie), passed away, peacefully after a short illness at Letterkenny University Hospital. The last of his immediate family, Francie will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary Anne Byrne (Hugh) and brother-in-law Patrick McPartland, Chicago (Margaret), his nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his cousins and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his niece's home, Margaret and Seamus Carr, Line Road, Carrick.

Francie will be taken to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for 7pm on Wednesday evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Allison, Tullynavin, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of John Allison, Tullynavin, Redcastle.

John’s remains reposed at the home of his brother, Heaslett and sister-in-law Leta, Woodbrook House, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle. Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral service there on Wednesday, March 9 at 1.30pm followed by burial in the family plot in Clar Burial Ground, Redcastle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Please continue to adhere to public health advice regarding mask wearing.

John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of John Victor Kilpatrick, Magheranappin, Convoy. Son of the late Victor and Nan Kilpatrick. Much loved brother of James, Margaret, Ann and Andrew.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews extended family and friends. His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Thursday March 10 for 2pm Funeral Service in St Ninian’s Church, Convoy followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Croi Heart and Stroke Charity , Galway and St Ninian’s Parish Church funds, c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has occurred at Arás Uí Dhomnaill Nursing Home of Bridget Doherty, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home took place to her daughter Geraldine Flood’s home at Carnasaul, Termon, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Thursday, March 10 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired Arás Uí Dhomnaill Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Dunleavey Funeral Directors.

