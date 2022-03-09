Freezing conditions expected overnight in Inishowen

WEATHER WARNING: Low temperature/ Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann
A Status Yellow, low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Donegal and a number of other counties overnight and into Thursday morning.
These include Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht
The Met Éireann Weather warning indicates that there will be Hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost leading to ice on untreated surfaces.
The warning is valid from 8pm, tonight, Wednesday, March 9, until 10am tomorrow Thursday morning.
