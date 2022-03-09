GALLERY: Fundraising quiz in aid of Newtowncunningham's Moyle NS

The Chaseables
Letterkenny University Hospital: The latest figures show the hospital had 13 new Covid-19 admissions in 24 hours, the highest in the country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.