09 Mar 2022

Inishowen Development Partnership to host fun-filled female empowerment event

Social media star 'Mammy Banter' to host event

Serena Terry

Mammy Banter's, Serena Terry.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) has announced that it is hosting a fabulous ‘soirée’ for the women of Inishowen.

Author, entrepreneur, and digital creator – you might know her better as her online persona and TikTok sensation “Mammy Banter”, Serena Terry will host the ‘EmpowHer Inishowen’ event later this month.

“I am delighted to have been asked to speak at this event, to share my story and hopefully inspire other women. Obviously, being a Derry girl, Inishowen is very close to my heart as are the wonderful people within it and the beautiful beaches that surround it. I can’t wait for a great night’s fun,” Serena said.

Journalist, Kathy Donaghy, will be MC the evening, which will be held on Thursday, March 31 from 6pm–8.30pm in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana and will include other guest speakers from industry, networks, and successful local Female Entrepreneurs.

‘EmpowHER Inishowen’ is a first step in inspiring and connecting Inishowen women and it will offer the opportunity to find out about the range of services and supports on offer; from ways to improve our health and wellbeing, to looking at various options including employment, remote working, returning education and starting your own business.

There will be something there for everyone and this is the perfect opportunity to organise your next evening out with your ‘bestie’, whether that be your mum, sister, friends, or neighbour.

Denise McCool, IDP, said: “We are delighted to be able to hold this event now as a follow up from the 2020/2021 EnVision Consultation process held with communities around the Inishowen peninsula.

"A common thread we found was that people want to connect more and find out what opportunities are out there for them in terms of social, environmental, and economic issues, and that many solutions lie within our communities coming together”.

Aine McLaughlin adds: “More recently, IDP held two online focus groups for Inishowen women. They are passionate about issues affecting them in Inishowen; they include health and wellbeing, equality, addressing gender imbalance, more opportunities to connect and access to appropriate services in Inishowen.”

Ana McColgan, Manager of Inishowen Skillnet, said: “We are proud to be a part of this exciting event for Inishowen Women. We are particularly pleased to hear Kathy McKenna from the national organisation “Grow Remote”, who will share insights on the future of remote working opportunities and the supports that are available to those living in rural areas, such as Inishowen.

"We will also hear from two local women entrepreneurs, Caroline Doherty of Sinless Snacks and Orla O’Hagan from Orla Vera Accessories, who will share their insights and entrepreneurial journey with us”.

There will be a number of stalls on the night across health & wellbeing, education and enterprise, a chance to browse and chat with people.

It will be a night of fun, entertainment and empowerment.

This is an adult only event with limited tickets available. Due to expected demand for this event, booking is essential. Please phone IDP reception on (074) 9362218 to book you and your “besties” a place or click here to book your spot: www.inishowen.ie/whats-on/

