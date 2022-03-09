Blooming marvellous achievement for four Moville men

The four gentlemen living in Clarke’s Place, Moville, a HSE run Community Group Home for people with disabilities had great cause to celebrate due to their recent achievement in winning the CHO1 Donegal Disability Services Gardening competition.

Matthew McLaughlin, Kevin McLaughlin, James Ruddy and Patrick Ruddy were involved in making planters for the flowers, sowing seeds, making bird feeding tables, upkeep of the gardens and growing their own vegetables.

David James presented the achievement awards and was joined by senior management, relatives and staff in celebrating and acknowledging the hard work the four residents put into making their home a pleasant and colourful place.

The competition ran across Disability Services in CHO1 and there was one winner selected for each of the following areas: Donegal, Sligo/Leitrim and Cavan/Monaghan.

Eight entries were received from the Donegal Area with Clarkes Place/Moville taking the prize for the Donegal region.

Geraldine Cosgrove, CHO1 General Manager Disabilities Services said: “I’d like to congratulate the four residents on their win. They did fantastic work on their home. They have created something that residents, staff and family members can all enjoy.”

Anita Gallagher A/ Disability Manager CHO1 said: “Great efforts were made by the residents and the supports given by staff to lead out on the projects was exemplary.

“There is great commitment by both the staff and residents in all aspects of maintaining the gardens.”

Martin McNamee Clinical Nurse Manager II said: “The positive changes over the last eighteen months in very challenging times due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic are very obvious here.

“Thanks to the residents and staff for all their hard work and innovation over this period. Gardening is just one of many positive projects being carried out at Clarke’s Place.”