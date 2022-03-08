Gardai appealing for information following criminal damage incident in St Johnston

Gardai are investigating a criminal damage incident in St Johnston
Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that happened at Carrickmore, St Johnston between Tuesday, March 1 at 5pm and Wednesday, March 2 at 8am.
A driver had to leave their car, a blue Mazda parked along the roadside at that location overnight as it had a flat tire.
When they returned to the car the following morning they discovered that the front windscreen, the front passenger side window and the rear passenger side window had been smashed.
Gardai are appeal to anybody who may have information that might assist with this investigation to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 0749167100.
Anyone who may have information in connection to the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.