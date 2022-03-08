Windows smashed on car with flat tyre left overnight on roadside

Anyone who may have information in connection to the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100
Gardaí are appealing for information after a car left at a roadside overnight due to a flat tyre was vandalised.
The driver of the blue Mazda left the car at a roadside in St Johnston overnight on Thursday, March 1 at 5pm.
The car was discovered the next morning at 8am with the windscreen, front passenger side window and rear passenger side window all smashed.
Anyone who may have information in connection to the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100.
