Moderate weather warning for wind affecting Donegal

Weather alert: Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for Tuesday
There will be a bright start to Monday morning for most with frost clearing.
Cloud in the south will gradually extend northwards, best of the late afternoon sunny spells in the north-west.
Largely dry for the day, some patchy drizzle near southern coasts
However, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow alert for Tuesday and warned there will be strong to near gale force and gusty south-east to south winds between 4am until 3pm.
These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.
