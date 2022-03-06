Woman injured after falling from a horse on popular Inishowen beach

Stragill beach
A woman has been injured after falling from a horse in Inishowen.
The incident happened at Stragill Beach in Buncrana this morning.
Lough Swilly RNLI were paged today, shortly before 12pm, by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio to assist an ambulance crew at the scene.
It’s understood that the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
