Search

05 Mar 2022

World premiere for Special Colmcille 1500 Music Commission in Letterkenny 

'Colmcille, Dove of Peace' in An Grianán Theatre on Sunday, March 13

World premiere for Special Colmcille 1500 Music Commission in Letterkenny 

The world premiere performance of a Special Colmcille 1500 Music Commission - 'Colmcille, Dove of Peace' takes place on Sunday, March 13

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Mar 2022 3:08 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny is the venue for the world premiere performance of a Special Colmcille 1500 Music Commission - 'Colmcille, Dove of Peace' - which takes place on Sunday, March 13, at 3 pm

Composed and conducted by Vincent Kennedy, Colmcille, 'Dove of Peace' will be performed by the Donegal Youth Orchestra and Donegal Youth Choir, with Megan Armitage (narrator), Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh (harp), Sara Laughlin (soprano), Aodhán Gavigan (tenor), Paul Gillespie (uilleann pipes) and Evan McGarrigle (piano).

'Colmcille, Dove of Peace' has been jointly commissioned by Donegal County Council and Donegal Music Education Partnership, and the work has been inspired by the significant happenings in the life of Donegal's most famous saint who was born in Gartan in 521 AD.

The commission has been supported by Creative Ireland and Donegal Education and Training Board.

Vincent Kennedy is a long-term conductor of the Donegal Youth Orchestra and is one of Ireland's best-known composers. He has written for orchestral and chamber ensembles, symphonic and brass bands, and choral ensembles.

His music has been performed by the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, the Band of An Garda Síochána and the Irish Army Band, and a host of ensembles and soloists around the world.

Tickets are €10 and the running time is two hours, with a short interval.

To book, follow the link below:

https://angrianan.com/event/colmcille-dove-of-peace/?0

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media