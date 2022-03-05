World premiere for Special Colmcille 1500 Music Commission in Letterkenny 

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny is the venue for the world premiere performance of a Special Colmcille 1500 Music Commission - 'Colmcille, Dove of Peace' - which takes place on Sunday, March 13, at 3 pm

Composed and conducted by Vincent Kennedy, Colmcille, 'Dove of Peace' will be performed by the Donegal Youth Orchestra and Donegal Youth Choir, with Megan Armitage (narrator), Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh (harp), Sara Laughlin (soprano), Aodhán Gavigan (tenor), Paul Gillespie (uilleann pipes) and Evan McGarrigle (piano).

'Colmcille, Dove of Peace' has been jointly commissioned by Donegal County Council and Donegal Music Education Partnership, and the work has been inspired by the significant happenings in the life of Donegal's most famous saint who was born in Gartan in 521 AD.

The commission has been supported by Creative Ireland and Donegal Education and Training Board.

Vincent Kennedy is a long-term conductor of the Donegal Youth Orchestra and is one of Ireland's best-known composers. He has written for orchestral and chamber ensembles, symphonic and brass bands, and choral ensembles.

His music has been performed by the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, the Band of An Garda Síochána and the Irish Army Band, and a host of ensembles and soloists around the world.

Tickets are €10 and the running time is two hours, with a short interval.

To book, follow the link below:

https://angrianan.com/event/colmcille-dove-of-peace/?0