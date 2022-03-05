Nazi persecution featured at a new exhibition in Donegal County Museum

Donegal County Museum, in partnership with the Donegal Travellers Project and the University of Liverpool, has just announced the display of an emotive travelling exhibition at the County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny.

These draw on a unique set of photographs to tell the story of the suffering and survival of nine German Sinti and Roma families during the Nazi regime of WW II.

Most of the images represent members of three Sinti and Roma families, which were taken by the photo-journalist Hanns Weltzel (1902-1952) in and around his hometown of Dessau-Roßlau.

These photographs are now held in the collections of the University of Liverpool.

The exhibition focuses primarily on those who were living in Dessau-Roßlau at the beginning of 1938. After they were expelled from the town they were taken to the Magdeburg 'Gypsy camp'.

Most of the men were transported to the Buchenwald concentration camp in June 1938, and the remaining families were deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau in the spring of 1943.

Weltzel’s photographs show us the everyday lives of the families in the years before their internment and deportation.

In August 1944, the special ‘Gypsy Camp’ was closed down and 2,900 inmates were sent to the gas chambers. Some 20,000 Romanies died in Auschwitz and many more fell victim to genocide all over Europe before 1945.

This exhibition draws on their experiences of persecution and survival, detention in 'Gypsy camps' and concentration camps, forced sterilisation, slave labour, medical experiments, survival in hiding, escape abroad and the struggle for compensation.

Admission to the exhibition is free and it is open Monday- Friday 10am-4.30pm and Saturday 1pm-4.30pm in Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny

The exhibition runs until Wednesday, March 16.

This exhibition is a collaboration between the University of Liverpool and the Alternatives Jugendzentrum Dessau. After Donegal, the exhibition will travel to Sligo IT and Queens University Belfast.

See https://dontforgetthephotos.wordpress.com/ for more details.