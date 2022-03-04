Search

04 Mar 2022

Will daily trolley beds numbers ever get back to normal in the north west?

Dilemma continues for North West patients, consistently ranking at higher levels than elsewhere

North West Hospitals

File picture of Trolley beds

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

04 Mar 2022 2:06 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

Hospitals in the north west were ranked in the top five again this week, for patients having to wait on trolley beds before getting a proper bed on a ward.

And it simply begs the question, will the situation get back to any kind of normality in the near future with rising inflation on top of the Covid challenged of the past two years?

Many fear not, despite plans and promises from government and the HSE, year after year. But it is local management and staff that are taking the brunt of the daily pressure, in what appears to a balancing act of unprecedented dimensions. 

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) had 195 patients waiting on beds this week while the number at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) was 198. And that was a good week, but recent standards . . . 

And throughout the State, 484 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

390 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 94 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

24 patients were waiting on trolley beds in Letterkenny today, while the number for Sligo was 29. 

According to INMO TrolleyWatch figures, 2,485 patients have been without a bed in Irish hospitals this week.

Yet again, hospitals in the north west have been disproportionately affected.  

The hospitals that have seen the worst overcrowding this week include:

1 University Hospital Limerick (426 patients)

2 University Hospital Galway (236 patients)

3 Sligo University Hospital (198 patients)

4 Letterkenny University Hospital (195 patients)

5 St. Vincent’s University Hospital (128 patients)

As per the INMO’s request, the Oireachtas Health Committee will discuss hospital overcrowding on Wednesday next, March 9. The INMO say they will provide their latest analysis to Government and Opposition politicians at this time.

