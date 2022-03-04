Council seeks operators to provide ferry service from Buncrana to Rathmullan

Donegal County Council is inviting suitable applicants to tender for the operation of a car ferry service between Rathmullan and Buncrana.
The operator will be responsible for the activities associated with the day-to-day vessel/port interface operations. This will include mooring, ship security, unmooring, marshalling, loading and unloading of passengers (and vehicles, freight, and livestock where carried) along with the manning of ticketing, reservations and other shore-based facilities.
Interested parties have until March 25 to submit a tender.
The ferry across Lough Swilly is regarded as a major asset in the promotion of tourism, and in recent years the service has been operated by a number of companies.
Councillors have been supportive of a subsidy towards the running costs.
The service usually operates from June to September and typically has seven return services daily.
Donagal manager Luke Barrett, left, makes his way to the pitch with his backroom staff before the Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship final last year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.