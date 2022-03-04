Search

04 Mar 2022

Council seeks operators to provide ferry service from Buncrana to Rathmullan

Lough Swilly ferry route runs from June to September

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

04 Mar 2022 11:44 AM

Donegal County Council is inviting suitable applicants to tender for the operation of a car ferry service between Rathmullan and Buncrana.

The operator will be responsible for the activities associated with the day-to-day vessel/port interface operations. This will include mooring, ship security, unmooring, marshalling, loading and unloading of passengers (and vehicles, freight, and livestock where carried) along with the manning of ticketing, reservations and other shore-based facilities.

Interested parties have until March 25 to submit a tender.

The ferry across Lough Swilly is regarded as a major asset in the promotion of tourism, and in recent years the service has been operated by a number of companies.

Councillors have been supportive of a subsidy towards the running costs.

The service usually operates from June to September and typically has seven return  services daily.

