Carndonagh celebrating Fairtrade Fortnight 2022

Carndonagh will join forces with the rest of the country to help ensure a fair deal for disadvantaged farming communities by holding Fairtrade community events.

After two years online, Carn Fairtrade are delighted to host the return of their Fairtrade country market and coffee morning today in the Colgan Hall Carndonagh at 10am–12pm, as part of the town’s Fairtrade celebrations and awareness-raising campaign.

The event will involve the whole community and will have stalls from local producers, community groups and schools including Cul a Ti, Inishowen Beekeepers, the Men’s Shed, Artisan Kombucha, IDP/Changemakers, Ballyharry Bees and Spraoi; all coming together to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight.

St. Patrick's Boys School will provide a short musical performance and have even composed their very own rap for the occasion!

A selection of delicious healthy, guilt-free treats will be provided by Cul a’Ti, made with Fairtrade ingredients where possible and a hot cup of Fairtrade tea and coffee will be served by Café Banba.

Denise McCool, a member of Carn Fairtrade and staff member of IDP (who is supporting this work as part of their Changemakers programme) said: “We are pleased to have the support of the local businesses, schools, youth and community sector along with the Council in promoting this work in the town.

"We hope as many members of the community as possible can come out to celebrate and show support for Fairtrade and farmers on Friday, March 4th and you might pick up some birthday or Mother’s Day gifts as well.”

Carndonagh has been a Fairtrade town for seven years and through support of Donegal County Council, signage is in place as you enter the town promoting our Fairtrade status.

Carn Fair Trade’s spokesperson explains: “Through campaigning for Fairtrade for many years we have learnt what a difference it makes around the world.

"Yet, not enough people are buying it and not enough farmers are benefiting from it. We need everyone in the community to get behind farmers and their families this Fortnight. We can make a difference by the choices we make.”

For the past number of years, the Transition Year students and staff at Carndonagh Community School, led by Elaine Farren, have done a huge amount of work and have been very active in promoting Fair trade within the school, and raising awareness of Development Education and global justice issues.

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO IDP added: “This is a great stage in the journey to see Inishowen towns and villages, businesses, schools and communities becoming part of the Fairtrade message.

"We would love to see Inishowen become a Fairtrade peninsula, showing our solidarity with other communities, and working for fair wages for people.

"Fairtrade farmers and representatives have spoken eloquently and with great passion on the role, values and impact of Fairtrade, something we identify strongly with here at Inishowen Development Partnership."