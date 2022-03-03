'Ukrainians are strong because we united' - Ukrainian woman tells Inishowen vigil

Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of neighbouring country Ukraine must not be allowed to be successful, a Ukrainian woman told a large crowd in Buncrana tonight.

Ukrainian ex-pat Natasha Baburova, who has lived in Buncrana for 12 years, addressed a crowd of over 100 people at a candlelit vigil in the Inishowen town.

Ms Baburova told the crowd of the horrors that are currently facing her family members in Ukraine as Russian troops continue their advance through the country.

Ms Baburova, alongside two of fellow countrywomen who live in Buncrana, told the crowd that they were proud to be Ukrainian and thanked the people of Donegal and Ireland for their continued support.

In an emotional address, Ms Baburova said: "We are from Ukraine and we are proud to be Ukrainians. We are strong because we are united. We are strong because the truth is with us."

She added: "They use missiles and aircraft to bomb innocent children and women. They are homeless now and orphans now. Children are born in underground shelters because Russians are bombing maternity houses and hospitals.

"Children don't see the sky because they are underground for eight days. The Russians refuse to give humanitarian corridor to them. The evil Putin does not want Ukraine to exist.

"Putin threatens the whole of Europe to bomb Chernobyl, he threatens to destroy Saint Sophia Cathedral dated from the eleventh century.

"Russians threatens to destroy Babi Yar, that is where half a million Jews were shot by fascists."

Ms Baburova told those gathered that President Putin was "torturing" Ukraine.

She also said that she does know what is happening to her own family members still in the country.

"We are very grateful to Ireland and the Buncrana community and people of all nationalities here in the Market Square. We appreciate your help and support. Thank you very much."

Other speakers on the night included Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Mayor of Inishowen, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, Buncrana PP Fr Francis Bradley, Canon Judi McGaffin and event organiser Carol Doherty. Songs were sung by Mickey Herron.

