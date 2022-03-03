A candlelight vigil to be held in Inishowen in support of Ukarine
A special candlelit Vigil, In The Name of Peace, will take place tonight (Thursday) at 8pm in the Market Square, Buncrana to show solidarity for Ukrainian people.
The vigil will consist of prayers and music and will be attended by various church representatives.
Everyone is urged to come along make your voices heard and show our support for the innocent people of the Ukraine caught up in the war with Russia.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.