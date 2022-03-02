Search

02 Mar 2022

Donegal haulier joins cross-border effort to get aid to Ukrainian refugees

Essential items can be brought to Donegal Groupage's St Johnston depot   

Ukraine refugees

Refugees from Ukraine walk away from the conflict caused by the Russian invasion

02 Mar 2022 4:56 PM

A Donegal haulier has joined efforts to bring essential items to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Donegal Groupage in St Johnston has joined a network of haulage companies around Ireland to bring aid to refugees on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The company is asking anyone who may want to help to drop essential items to its warehouse in St Johnston. The company is also offering to run collections.

No one can fail to be moved by the needless suffering of so many women and children fleeing war. Those of us in logistics have the resources and the ability to help them,” the company said in a social media post. 

 

The Pallet Network, a freight distribution service in Ireland, is organising the shipment of aid using 20 haulage companies on both sides of the border. The hauliers participating in the appeal will collect or receive donations free of charge from five depots around the country. The donations will be transported to a distribution centre on the Polish-Ukraine border. 

Essential items are: 

- Food: tea and coffee, cans with openers (soups, beans, stews), porridge, rice, pasta, sweets, bars, food for pets, disposable cutlery and plates.

- Clothing: any old clothing, bedding 

- Hygiene: shampoo, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, bandages, plasters, wipes 

- Other: toys for children, blocks, colouring books, crayons, backpacks 

 

