Donegal Road Safety Art Competition winners announced

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps Football Club have announced the winners of the Primary School Road Safety Art Competition.

This year once again many excellent drawings were submitted and the competition continues to be popular with Primary school children in Donegal.

The overall winner is St. Baithin’s NS, St. Johnston pupil, Sam Byrne.

Runners Up are:

Cian Shovlin, St. Conals NS, Kilclooney.

Dylan Molloy, Scoil Mhuire NS, Glenties.

Faye Doherty, Glenswilly NS, Glenswilly.

Olivia Martin, Woodlands NS, Letterkenny.

The winning entry will feature at Kernan’s Supermarkets, Newtowncunningham, Drumkeen and Ramelton, who sponsor the Finn Harps Academy & Schools Programme. The wonderful array of drawings received shows the creative ability that children in our schools have.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council said: “I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all the schools for again getting behind this very important Road Safety initiative. The safety of all road users continues to be a priority and once again the standard of drawings submitted was amazing across all ages.

"The competition reinforces the message of Road Safety, encourages school children to use very detailed drawings to highlight how children should travel to school safely”.

Aisling Dignam, Manager, Finn Harps Academy stated: “This competition is very popular with the Primary School children and Finn Harps are delighted to continue to promote road safety awareness in Donegal. It is great to see that the pupils, through their drawings, are contributing to raising awareness of the dangers on our roads”.