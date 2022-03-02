Search

02 Mar 2022

Hospital ‘nearing major incident level capacity’ due to ‘dangerous overcrowding’

The INMO says ten ambulances were queueing to get into Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday

Forty-five patients reported awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

The INMO is seeking an urgent meeting with management at Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 12:28 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital has told staff it is nearing major incident level capacity, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

The union says ten ambulances were queueing to get into the hospital on Tuesday due to the level of overcrowding.

The INMO is seeking an urgent meeting with senior management due to “dangerous overcrowding”.  It said there were 48 admitted patients waiting for beds at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

INMO industrial relations officer Neal Donohue said the level of overcrowding  “is extremely concerning”. 

“The emergency department is currently at full capacity with nurses struggling with overflows of patients who have been admitted. All staff who can be available to work in the emergency department have been asked to attend.  

February saw Letterkenny Hospital trolley bed numbers rank third nationally

1,384 patients at Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals or 14% of all trolley bed patients in the country

“INMO members are reporting that there is no available space left for trolleys and that they are reaching out to nursing homes to take patients if possible.  

He said the INMO has long been sounding the alarm of the problems with hospital management and the HSE.

“Staff, patients and the people of Donegal deserve better,” he said.

