Hospital ‘nearing major incident level capacity’ due to ‘dangerous overcrowding’

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital has told staff it is nearing major incident level capacity, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

The union says ten ambulances were queueing to get into the hospital on Tuesday due to the level of overcrowding.

The INMO is seeking an urgent meeting with senior management due to “dangerous overcrowding”. It said there were 48 admitted patients waiting for beds at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

INMO industrial relations officer Neal Donohue said the level of overcrowding “is extremely concerning”.

“The emergency department is currently at full capacity with nurses struggling with overflows of patients who have been admitted. All staff who can be available to work in the emergency department have been asked to attend.

“INMO members are reporting that there is no available space left for trolleys and that they are reaching out to nursing homes to take patients if possible.

He said the INMO has long been sounding the alarm of the problems with hospital management and the HSE.

“Staff, patients and the people of Donegal deserve better,” he said.