01 Mar 2022

Changes confirmed for Mica grant scheme by Donegal County Council

Changes confirmed for Mica grant scheme by Donegal County Council

Michelle NicPhaidin

01 Mar 2022 3:21 PM

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal County Council welcomes receipt of the amended Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme Regulations.

Three changes are being introduced to the Scheme under these regulations, and the Council is committed to implementing same as soon as possible. The changes are in relation to (1) Recoupment of Engineers Fees, (2) Essential Immediate Repair Works, and (3) Stage Payments.

Over the next few days, we will be liaising with the Department in relation to the detail. We will also be arranging briefings and training for our staff and updating the required processes to enable a streamlined implementation of the changes. We ask homeowners to bear with us for the next few days to allow the above to be carried out.

The Council will contact homeowners directly in relation to their own application. This is likely to commence before the end of this week, in respect of homeowners who are awaiting recoupment of engineers fees, starting with those waiting the longest, and it is expected to take a couple of weeks to make contact with everyone.

The Defective Concrete Blocks section of the Council’s website

www.donegalcoco.ie/ defectiveconcreteblocks will also be updated accordingly at the earliest opportunity.

