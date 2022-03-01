Garda probe into spate of weekend border burlgaries

Buncrana Gardaí are investigating a burglary that happened at a business premises at Druminor, Buncrana between Friday, February 25 at 5pm and Monday, February 28 at 6am.

It is believed that entry was gained via a rear door. A number of items were stolen from the premises namely an angle grinder, two boring steel rods, a Milwaukee battery and a Milwaukee radio.

Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area to contact gardaí if they observed any suspicious

activity in the area over the weekend. They are also appealing to the public to contact gardaí

should they come across any of the stolen items for sale.

Gardaí in Buncrana may be reached on 074 93 20540.

Buncrana burglary

Buncrana gardaí are also investigating a burglary that happened at Moness Cottages, Burt on Saturday, February 26 between 5.45pm and 6.40pm.

The resident of the property returned home from Mass to discover that the front door of the house had been forced open. A search of the property had taken place but nothing was stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540 if they noticed any

suspicious activity in the area between those times. They are also appealing to motorists who

travelled through Burt village on the Main road (The N13) between those times and who had a dash cam, to make the footage available to gardaí as the property in question is situated along the Main road in Burt.

Burnfoot Burglary

Buncrana Gardaí are appealing for public assistance in relation to a burglary that occurred at a house in Elaghbeg, Burnfoot on Saturday, February 26 between 6.50pm and 7.10pm. The rear window of a house was forced open and entry was gained. A pair of GUCCI sunglasses were stolen from

the property. Gardaí are appealing to other residents in the area who may have observed suspicious activity to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential line on

1800 666 111.

Newtowncunningham burglary

Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a burglary that happened at a house on Main Street, Newtowncunningham between Saturday, February 26 at 8pm and Sunday, February 27 at 10am.

An attempt had been made to force the lock on the front door but that attempt was unsuccessful. The back door was then forced in and entry was gained. The house was ransacked and a small sum of

cash was stolen and some very distinctive jewellery, 3 rings and 2 chains a mix of silver and gold and they all contain Larimar stone; A blue gemstone found only in the Dominican Republic .

If anybody observed any suspicious activity in that area between the times mentioned or if they have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the stolen jewellery, they are being urged to call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.

Cash stolen

Buncrana gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at Carrownamaddy, Speenogue, Burt between Saturday, February 26 at 6am and Sunday, February 27 at 4.20pm.

A window at the side of the house was forced open and entry gained. Damage was caused to some of the interior doors in the property during the course of the burglary. A small amount of cash was stolen from the property. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any sort of suspicious activity in the Carrownamaddy/Burt area to contact them at 074 93 20540.