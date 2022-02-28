Five burglaries over the course of weekend

Houses were ransacked during the course of a spate of burglaries over the course of the weekend.

A property in Lifford was broken into on Friday night while on Saturday night, a property in Newtowncunningham and Bridgend was targeted along with two houses in Burt.

Gardaí say they are following a line of inquiry and believe the incidents may be linked.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan says it appears those responsible were looking for quick cash and urged the public to be on the look out for suspicious behaviour.

Speaking on Highland Radio, this morning, she said: "Over the weekend, we have had reports of five break ins or burglaries. One in Lifford, one in Newtowncunningham, two in Burt and one in Bridgend."

The superintendent added that the homes were ransacked in what appeared to be a bid to find quick cash or jewelery.

She urged members of the public who have CCTV and alarms installed at their homes to use them.

She also urged anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour to ring the gardaí.