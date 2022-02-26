Search

26 Feb 2022

Evening to support people with stomas at Letterkenny University Hospital

Evening to support people with stomas at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

26 Feb 2022 2:05 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Clinical Nurse Specialists from Letterkenny University Hospital are organising a support group meeting for patients with a stoma and their families on Thursday, March 3 from 5pm to 7pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The evening aims to support people with stomas and their families. It is an informal event and people can drop in at any time and bring a friend.

Rita Marren and Jodie-Anne McIntyre, who are the Clinical Nurse Specialists organising the event, will be joined by a physiotherapist and a dietitian at the support group meeting to provide advice. In addition a number of companies will display ostomy products.

