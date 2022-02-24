Tributes paid to beloved Buncrana musician Aengus Friel as funeral details are announced

Tributes have been pouring in for Donegal musician Aengus Friel, also known as Shammen Delly, following his untimely death.

Mr Friel passed away on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny said: "All of us here at An Grianán Theatre are devastated to hear of the passing of our friend, and former colleague, Aengus Friel, last night.

"We were fortunate to have Aengus here as a technician for a number of years, and his happy smile and good humour lit up many an occasion.

"He was loved by everyone.

"He was also a talented artist and musician in his own right, and we had been heartened to see how his career had developed.

"Our thoughts are with his close friends and family at this difficult time.

"Ní bheidh a léithead arís ann is often said, but never truer than in terms of Aengus."

A representative of Irish music and culture website The Thin Air said: "We are so saddened by the loss of our friend Aengus Friel, a visionary and creative force with the kindest disposition.

"Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends and the music community who hold him so dear. RIP."

A spokesperson for record label The Department of Energy took to Twitter to say: "RIP Aengus Friel aka Shammen Delly, friend, supporter and collaborator with The Department of Energy - not to mention visionary genius and all-round lovely dote of a human being.

"You will be missed."

Author Seamus O'Reilly said: "Utterly gutted to to hear of the death of Aengus Friel Lawrence, of Shammen Delly. He was an incredible talent and a lovely soul. Can't comprehend it at all. RIP."

The Regional Cultural Centre also paid tribute to Mr Friel.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: ""We were absolutely devastated to hear about the untimely passing of Donegal musician Aengus Friel (Shammen Delly) last night and wish to pass on our condolences to his family and many friends.

"Aengus was fantastic person, always smiling and bursting with a passion for music and experimental sound.

"His art practice flourished over the past few years and we were always excited to hear about his projects.

"It was an absolute pleasure to have him as an artist-in-residence at the RCC only few short months ago.

"Rest in peace Aengus.

"If you’re not familiar with his music, make sure to check it out:

Notions - https://youtu.be/sbmgjbFRVPs

Errigal - https://youtu.be/AnqmUxmskBg

Countless musicians have added their tributes, remember Mr Friel as a huge talent but also very encouraging of others.

Funeral arrangements

Mr Friel's remains are reposing at the home of his parents Sally and Thomas Lawrence, 37 Allendale, Aghilly, Buncrana.

The funeral is from there on Saturday afternoon at 12.15pm going to Star of the Sea Church, Dessertegney, Linsfort, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and close friends only please from 10pm to 10am.

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany on 087 761 8864.