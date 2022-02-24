Search

24 Feb 2022

Huge sadness at death of highly regarded Inishowen musician - RCC leads tributes

Aengus Friel had recently served as Artist in Residence at the Regional Cultural Centre

Aengus Friel RCC Facebook page

Aengus Friel aka Shammen Delly. PHOTO Regional Cultural Centre /Facebook

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

24 Feb 2022 3:15 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There is much shock and sadness in Donegal - particularly among the music and arts community - following the untimely death of musician Aengus Friel, aka Shammen Delly.

Mr Friel had recently served as Artist in Residence at Donegal Regional Cultural Centre.

A spokesperson posted the following tribute on Thursday: "We were absolutely devastated to hear about the untimely passing of Donegal musician Aengus Friel (Shammen Delly) last night and wish to pass on our condolences to his family and many friends.

"Aengus was fantastic person, always smiling and bursting with a passion for music and experimental sound.

"His art practice flourished over the past few years and we were always excited to hear about his projects.

"It was an absolute pleasure to have him as an artist-in-residence at the RCC only few short months ago.

"Rest in peace Aengus.

"If you’re not familiar with his music, make sure to check it out:

Notions - https://youtu.be/sbmgjbFRVPs

Errigal - https://youtu.be/AnqmUxmskBg

In his own words, Mr Friel described his music as: "Thick warm ambient and industrialistic gritty saturated breakbeats blending into a oneric dreamy cream of goodness churned out of the breathing landscape within the hills ov Donegal.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

