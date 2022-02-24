Wind warning for Donegal upgraded to orange

A status orange warning has been issued for strong to gale force west to northwest winds
Met Éireann has upgraded the wind warning for Donegal for Thursday afternoon and evening.
A status orange warning has been issued for strong to gale force west to northwest winds with severe gusts of up to 130 km/h.
The warning, which updates a status yellow alert issued earlier on Thursday, will be in place from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday.
