Status yellow warning issued for 110 km/hr winds in Donegal

The warning is for very strong west to northwest winds that will gust to speeds up to 110 km/hr
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for “very strong” winds for Donegal.
The warning is for very strong west to northwest winds that will gust to speeds up to 110 km/hr in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.
Met Éireann says there could be significantly higher gusts at times in Donegal in the late afternoon and evening, especially in coastal areas.
The warning, which was issued on Thursday morning, will be in place from 1pm until 8pm on Thursday.
