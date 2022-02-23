Daniel O’Donnell urges as many as possible to attend Relay for Life cancer conference

Daniel O’Donnell has urged as many as possible to attend this week’s Relay for Life cancer conference which is being staged in Letterkenny.

“It’s a big milestone for Relay as it celebrates its 10th anniversary in Donegal and I would appeal to people to get along to the conference to help mark this anniversary year.”

Patron of Relay for Life Donegal, Daniel referred to the progress made over the years since the very first event back in May 2012.

“It has been so inspirational for so many and the conference itself has played an important part in rolling out information and updates on the various projects and so forth,” he said.

The cancer conference runs from 9am to lunchtime on Saturday at the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Following the registration and check-in at 9.15am, master of ceremonies Charlie Collins will introduce proceedings to get the conference underway.

Chairperson of Relay for Life Donegal, Robert O’Connor will deliver a welcome address before the CEO of the Irish Cancer Society (ICS), Averil Power addresses the event via video link.

Also representing the ICS, Sharon Goff will launch the new support programme for schools in Donegal, another significant initiative that has been undertaken.

Up to €298,000 raised at Relay for Life Donegal has been approved by the Irish Cancer Society for the vital research projects at Letterkenny University Hospital. “This is a tremendous support from our county for our county,” acknowledged chairperson O’Connor.

An update on the project will be given by Dr Janice Redmond and Mary Grace Kelly as part of the conference proceedings.

Meanwhile, Head of Research with the Irish Cancer Society, Dr Rob O’Connor will offer a review of the past decade in terms of research advances.

Two cancer survivors, Donal O’Kavanagh and Paul McLoone, will address the conference on their own respective experiences and cancer journeys.

Joan Burke will speak on the theme of coping and counselling before a panel discussion involving Dr O’Connor and presenters will round up the events of the day.

The Relay for Life Survivors Choir will perform to provide some musical relief while Sarah Marie will chair a yoga session for those interested.

It’s a conference with serious themes throughout but, as anyone who has attended it over the years since its inception can testify, there are many light moments throughout to add to the occasion.

Registration for the conference is essential and places can be secured through the e-mail address at relayforlifedonegal@gmail.com or by telephoning Ena at 087-9966096 or Robert at 087-2716344.

Admission is free and lunch will be served at the conclusion of the event.

‘Remember You are Not Alone’ is the theme of this year’s conference – a fitting testimony to the work behind the Relay for Life initiative.