Inishowen woman to share her mica experience in new TG4 series

An Inishowen woman will appear in the first episode of TG4's new series, Saol Clainne.
Aoife Nic Sheáin, from Inch island, will appear in the first episode to share her experience as a mica homeowner.
In the episode, Aoife recalls the day she held her five day old daughter in her arms and received the news that her home needs to be demolished as her house was built with blocks containing a high level of mica.
Since then Aoife's life has changed dramatically, worry and fear has crept in, fear for the safety of her children and her own mental health.
The first episode of Saol Clainne will on March 3 at 8pm on TG4.
