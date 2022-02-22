Swimmers urged to be careful following incident at Inishowen beach

Swimmers at Ludden beach got into difficulty. PHOTO: Gary McLaughlin.
Lough Swilly RNLI has urged swimmers to be careful while swimming in the sea.
The warning comes after an incident over the weekend at Ludden Beach when swimmers got into difficulty.
A spokesperson said: “It is generally safe to swim at Ludden, but at low tide it can be dangerous.
“With various storms rolling in from the Atlantic at this time of year, they can dramatically shift the sand on the beach.
“We would urge all swimmers to avoid entering the water at low tide and stick to the safety advice from the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland.
“Yesterday (Sunday) could have had a completely different outcome!”
