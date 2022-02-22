Gardaí investigating theft in Inishowen border village
Gardaí are investigating a theft that happened at Main Street, Carrigans between Monday, February 14 at 4.30pm and Wednesday, February 16 at 9am.
Twelve green security fencing panels were stolen from a temporary site on the Main Street between those times.
If anybody observed the removal of these items or if they have any information as to the current whereabouts of them, gardai have asked them to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
