Inishowen man handed suspended sentence for driving offences and being abusive to hospital staff

An Inishowen man who admitted a series of driving and public order offences has been told he could be excluded from entering the North and was warned any re-offending would result in that.

James McLaughlin (30) of Linsfort, Buncrana appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court where he admitted driving charges including dangerous driving, refusing to give a sample of breath and driving while unfit.

He also admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital. All of the offences occurred on August 20 last year.

The court heard that police were called to a road traffic accident on the Northland Road in Derry at 1.10am on that date.

They found a car that had crashed into the wall of a private dwelling and damaged a lamppost.

Two males in the vehicle were 'drifting in and out of consciousness'.

Police were told the driver had made off and a taxi driver was able to give police a description of him adding he had a head injury.

McLaughlin was located about 400 yards from the scene and was found to have a head injury as well as being unsteady on his feet.

The car was registered to him but he refused to give a breath sample.

He was taken to hospital and while there was 'consistently abusive' to police and hospital staff.

At interview McLaughlin said he remembered driving to Derry but nothing after that.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said the behaviour in the hospital was 'appalling' and 'out of character' for his client.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said 'if you behave like that in a hospital you are going straight to prison it is as simple as that.'

He said the only exception would be if there were medical grounds.

Mr Chapman said his client had started seeking help for his issues.

Judge Holmes said that McLaughlin had his counsel to thank for him not going straight to prison.

He described the behaviour as 'horrendous' and told the defendant that 'thanks to Brexit' judges now had the power to exclude people from the North.

He warned him if he came back before the court he just might be excluded permanently.

McLaughlin was given a four month prison sentence suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £700 and ordered to pay Altnagelvin Hospital the sum of £300 in compensation.