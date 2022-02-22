Search

22 Feb 2022

Work ongoing to restore power in Donegal  after Storm Franklin

ESB Networks crews are working to fix multiple outages across the county

Almost 2000 with power in north Louth

ESB Networks crews are working to fix multiple outages across Donegal which are affecting more than 500 homes and businesses from Bundoran to Malin Head

Several hundred ESB customers in Donegal are still without power following outages caused by Storm Franklin which hit the county on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The storm brought winds of over 130km/h to the county causing dozens of outages.

ESB Networks crews are working to fix multiple outages across Donegal which are affecting more than 500 homes and businesses from Bundoran to Malin Head.

Storm Franklin leaves its mark on Port Arthur beach

On Tuesday morning there were outages in south Donegal, the Finn Valley, west Donegal, Fanad and Inishowen.

ESB Networks said it is working to restore power as quickly as possible and many of the outages will not be resolved until 10pm on Tuesday.

Local News

