Work ongoing to restore power in Donegal  after Storm Franklin

ESB Networks crews are working to fix multiple outages across Donegal which are affecting more than 500 homes and businesses from Bundoran to Malin Head
Several hundred ESB customers in Donegal are still without power following outages caused by Storm Franklin which hit the county on Sunday night and Monday morning.
The storm brought winds of over 130km/h to the county causing dozens of outages.
ESB Networks crews are working to fix multiple outages across Donegal which are affecting more than 500 homes and businesses from Bundoran to Malin Head.
On Tuesday morning there were outages in south Donegal, the Finn Valley, west Donegal, Fanad and Inishowen.
ESB Networks said it is working to restore power as quickly as possible and many of the outages will not be resolved until 10pm on Tuesday.
ESB Networks crews are working to fix multiple outages across Donegal which are affecting more than 500 homes and businesses from Bundoran to Malin Head
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.