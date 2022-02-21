Search

21 Feb 2022

Met Eireann reveals highest gusts in Donegal during Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin

At its peak the wind reached 134km/h at Malin Head



Malin Head

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

21 Feb 2022 3:46 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There is a general consensus that Franklin was by far the windiest of the three storms to hit Donegal in the last week. 

This has been confirmed to Donegal Live by Met Eireann. A spokesperson for the national weather service said that the highest gust recorded in Donegal during Storm Franklin was at Malin Head and was at a speed of 134km/h.

The strongest gusts recorded in Met Eireann’s Donegal weather stations during each of the three storms were:

Storm Dudley - Malin Head 107km/h, Finner 96km/h

Storm Eunice - Malin Head 87km/h, Finner 83km/h

Storm Franklin - Malin Head 134km/h, Finner 124km/h

