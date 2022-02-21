Met Eireann reveals highest gusts in Donegal during Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin

Malin Head
There is a general consensus that Franklin was by far the windiest of the three storms to hit Donegal in the last week.
This has been confirmed to Donegal Live by Met Eireann. A spokesperson for the national weather service said that the highest gust recorded in Donegal during Storm Franklin was at Malin Head and was at a speed of 134km/h.
The strongest gusts recorded in Met Eireann’s Donegal weather stations during each of the three storms were:
Storm Dudley - Malin Head 107km/h, Finner 96km/h
Storm Eunice - Malin Head 87km/h, Finner 83km/h
Storm Franklin - Malin Head 134km/h, Finner 124km/h
