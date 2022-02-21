Search

21 Feb 2022

Council chief executive says he has not seen evidence of corruption

Information sent by one councillor has been passed on to gardaí

Donegal County Council budget meeting ongoing today in County House, Lifford

John McLaughlin says no evidence of corruption has been seen

Reporter:

Declan Magee

21 Feb 2022 2:24 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal county councillors have been told that no evidence to support allegations of corruption within the council made by two county councillors has been found.

Monday’s meeting of the council was told information sent by one councillor has been passed on to gardai and a review of the purchase of houses by the council is being carried out by an outside body.

Allegations of “systematic corruption” within the council made by independent councillor Frank McBreaty have been central to heated exchanges at the council in recent months. Cllr McBreaty has been suspended from attending council meetings following a vote by fellow members after being accused by cathaoirleach of other council Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) of repeatedly disrupting meetings.

Council secures order restraining Frank McBrearty from attending meetings

High Court order prevents councillor from attending meetings of the council until February 27

Cllr McBrearty and independent councillor Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig made allegations of corruption at the council’s budget meeting in November. Chief executive of the council, John McLaughlin, said at the time that such serious allegations should be investigated.

The allegations have been challenged by other councillors with calls for evidence to be provided.

The issue was raised at Monday’s meeting of the council by Sinn Féin councillor Gary Doherty who asked if the claims have been substantiated and are being investigated.

Cllr Muarry told the meeting he had written to both councillors asking that the allegations be substantiated.

Freedom of information requests accompanied by handwritten notes received from one of the councillors have been passed on to gardaí.

Cllr Murray said he and the chief executive agreed that an independent body should be brought in to review the claims.

Mr McLaughlin said a review of the purchase of five houses by the council in Buncrana, which questions have been asked about by Cllr McBrearty,  will be carried out by an external body.

He said no evidence of corruption has been seen “but we are happy someone else will look at it separate from us”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media