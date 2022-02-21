ESB Networks crews restore power to 11,000 customers in Northwest this morning

As at 12.30pm this afternoon, approximately 18,000 electricity customers remain without power, predominantly in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

Crews working towards restoring power to the majority of these customers by this evening – some customers in localised areas in the Northwest may remain without supply overnight

Stay Safe, Stay Clear of fallen electricity wires. Report any damage to network by calling 1800 372 999

Real-time updates and report an outage on www.PowerCheck.ie

Storm force winds associated with Storm Franklin overnight have caused damage to the electricity network, and currently 18,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power, predominantly in the Northwest. In difficult conditions and following three named storms in recent days, crews mobilised early in impacted areas and have made progress in restoring supply to approximately 11,000 homes, farms and businesses this morning.

The damage, mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds, has been most extensive in counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim. Most impacted areas include Milford, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Buncrana, Manorhamilton and Arigna.

ESB Networks is currently moving additional resources into the Northwest, including crews who were assisting in repairing damage in South Kerry, West Cork and South Wexford in the aftermath of Storm Eunice on Friday. Local crews continue to work on Storm Eunice-related repairs to the electricity network in these southern areas.

These crews will work through this afternoon into this evening to restore as many customers without power as possible. ESB Networks are working towards having power restored to the majority of customers impacted by tonight. However, such is the damage to the electricity network following three storms in close succession, it is likely that there will be some customers in Counties Leitrim and Donegal without power overnight.

Customers without power can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie

It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary. We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.