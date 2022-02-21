Search

21 Feb 2022

January meeting of county council gets underway at the third attempt

Meeting begins after High Court order to restrain Cllr Frank McBrearty from attending

Housing estates 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council

Council meeting gets underway at third attempt

Reporter:

Declan Magee

21 Feb 2022 12:36 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The January meeting of Donegal County Council, which had been adjourned twice, got underway on Monday morning.

Donegal County Council secured a High Court Order last week restraining Cllr Frank McBrearty from attending any of its meetings until the end of the month. 

The independent councillor was suspended from attending council meetings after a vote by councillors under procedures to deal with disorderly conduct when the January meeting of the council began on January 31.

Frank McBrearty considering legal options following High Court order

Councillor says he did not get ‘a fair hearing’ in High Court

The meeting was adjourned until February 7and it was suspended again until today when Cllr McBrearty defied the suspension and attended the meeting. Councillors then voted to instruct the council to take High Court proceedings to enforce the suspension. Gardaí attended the meeting after a report of an incident.

At the High Court hearing last Thursday, Cllr McBrearty told the court that he would attend today’s council meeting as a “democratically elected councillor” and will “take the consequences”.

Cllr McBrearty had not turned up to Monday’s meeting at the Aura leisure centre in Letterkenny when it got underway at 11am.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media