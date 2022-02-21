Storm Franklin: More than 10,000 premises without power across Donegal

More than 10,000 homes and businesses across Donegal are without electricity after Storm Franklin passed through the county overnight.

There are more than 20 outages across the county affecting the south, south-west, Finn Valley, Letterkenny, Fanad and Inishowen.

ESB Networks said it is working to restore power as quickly as possible.

In Rossgier near Lifford, 1,655 customers are without power while in Ballyshannon 1,432 customers are affected.

There are 1,219 customers affected by one power outage in Ramelton.

Power has been restored to 1,235 customers who were without power in Carndonagh from after midnight on Sunday.

Motorists are being advised to watch out for fallen trees and debris on the roads and a number of roads around the county are closed.

The status orange wind warning for the county issued on Sunday has been down-graded with a status yellow warning for wind applying to the whole country until 9am on Monday.