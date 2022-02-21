Storm Franklin: Buncrana and Carndonagh feeling the brunt as nearly two thousand without electricity

Thousands without electricity in Inishowen
Over 1,800 customers in the Inishowen area were without electricity overnight, with Carndonagh and Buncrana getting the brunt of the power outage.
1,235 customers are without electricity in the Carndonagh area, ESB Networks reported in the early hours of this morning.
The power outage was reported at 0.42am with an estimated restore time of 7.15am.
In Buncrana, a further 616 customers have been without power since 1.10am. An estimated restore time has been given as 7.45am later this morning.
86 customers were still affected in the Moville area but ESB Networks sat that it could be Monday afternoon before full power is restored.
Hugh McFadden of Donegal contests a kickout with Tadhg Morley of Kerry during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Killarney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.