21 Feb 2022

Storm Franklin: Buncrana and Carndonagh feeling the brunt as nearly two thousand without electricity

Michael McHugh

21 Feb 2022 4:44 AM

Over 1,800 customers in the Inishowen area were without electricity overnight, with Carndonagh and Buncrana getting the brunt of the power outage.

1,235 customers are without electricity in the Carndonagh area, ESB Networks reported in the early hours of this morning.

The power outage was reported at 0.42am with an estimated restore time of 7.15am.

In Buncrana, a further 616 customers have been without power since 1.10am. An estimated restore time has been given as 7.45am later this morning. 

Watch: Storm Franklin hits Donegal

Over 1,500 Ballyshannon customers without electricity as Orange wind alert continues

86 customers were still affected in the Moville area but ESB Networks sat that it could be Monday afternoon before full power is restored.

 

