21 Feb 2022

STORM FRANKLIN: Road closures, dangerous driving conditions and thousands hit by power cuts

Donegal is feeling the force of Storm Franklin

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

21 Feb 2022 12:41 AM

Thousands of homes and businesses have suffered power cuts as the full force of Storm Franklin is felt across Donegal

In Inishowen, 120 homes and businesses are without electricity, along with 117 in Moville. Power was restored earlier to 702 premises in Moville. 

Elsewhere in the county, Killybegs is also experiencing power cuts with 136 premises affected. And in Donegal Town, 1,280 premises were affected, of which 125 are still without power.

ESB Networks crews are working in bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions to repair faults and restore power as quickly as possible.

Almost 500 properties were without power in Bundoran earlier but the fault has since been restored. 

Power has also been restored in the Letterkenny following a fault which affected a small number of homes. 

ESB Networks is reminding people that fallen electricity wires are live and dangerous. People are warned to never approach or touch them. Call our emergency service immediately by calling 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112.

High winds are leading to falling trees and branches, and a lot of debris blowing on to roads. 

In Ballyshannon, the Mall was closed as a result of two trees falling.

The Harry Blaney Bridge on Mulroy Bay remains closed. Earlier today, Donegal County Council announced that the  L2284-4 Ally Tinneys Road, Convoy was closed as a result of flood damage. 

Driving conditions are further affected by heavy hail showers, snow, torrential downpours and sudden and severe gusts of wind.

With the status orange weather warning in place until 7am, people are advised to stay home if possible to drive with utmost caution if out and about. 

There is also a Storm Force 10 marine warning in place overnight, so coastal areas are expected to experience even more severe conditions.

The following numbers may be of use in an emergency: 

Donegal County Council (working hours): 074 9153900

Donegal County Council (emergency out of hours): 074 9172288

Fire Service: 999 or 112

Irish Water:n1800 278 278

Coast Guard: 999 or 112

If someone is in immediate danger, please call 999 or 112.

Local News

